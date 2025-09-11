Azernews.Az

Friday September 12 2025

Car dealerships are closing rapidly in Russia

11 September 2025 18:46 (UTC+04:00)
Car dealerships are closing rapidly in Russia

Since the beginning of 2025, car dealerships have been closing en masse across Russia, Azernews reports, citing Forbes.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more