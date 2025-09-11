Norway develops strategy to address rising suicide rates

11 September 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Norwegian government has initiated efforts to update its action plan aimed at reducing the country’s persistently high suicide rates, the Ministry of Health and Care Services announced on Wednesday, Azernews reports.

“We need to strengthen and focus our efforts to bring down the high suicide rates. Behind every suicide, there is a person, a life story, a family, and a community. We take this very seriously,” said Health Minister Jan Christian Vestre.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue in Norway, particularly among men. According to data from the University of Oslo, in 2023 Norway recorded 693 suicides—495 men and 198 women—the highest number since 1970. This translates to a national suicide rate of 14.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, with rates of 20.1 per 100,000 men and 8.1 per 100,000 women.

The government emphasized that effective suicide prevention requires coordinated efforts both within and beyond the health and care sectors. A key focus of the updated plan will be the link between financial difficulties and suicide risk, a factor that previous strategies have not adequately addressed.

The new plan will also incorporate a stronger gender and diversity perspective. While men account for over 70% of suicide deaths in Norway, women represent the majority of suicide attempts.

Norway’s “zero vision” goal—aiming to eliminate all suicides—is also under review. Supporters see it as an essential value-driven principle, while critics argue it may be unrealistic and could place excessive pressure on healthcare providers.

The Ministry plans to hold a consultation meeting later this autumn to gather input from stakeholders and experts. The current action plan will remain in place until a more focused strategy is unveiled next year.

Studies have shown that access to nature and outdoor activities can significantly reduce suicide risk by improving mental well-being—a factor that Norway’s unique natural landscape could help leverage in its prevention efforts.