TOGG debuts T10F in Munich, marking entry into Europe’s EV market

11 September 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkiye’s homegrown electric car initiative, TOGG, has announced that its latest model, the T10F, will open for pre-orders in Turkiye on September 15 and in Germany on September 29. The announcement was made during the press day of IAA Mobility 2025, one of the world’s leading automotive fairs, which officially opens to visitors in Munich tomorrow.

Bringing together car manufacturers, technology companies, startups, and pioneers in sustainable mobility, the fair hosted major global automotive brands, with TOGG prominently featured. During the press day, TOGG presented its innovative product lineup and mobility ecosystem to domestic and international journalists. Positioned as “more than a car,” TOGG has now achieved another key milestone in its global vision.

Making its European debut at IAA Mobility 2025, TOGG announced its entry into the German market with its fully electric T10X and T10F models. Both models achieved the highest rating of five stars in all tests conducted by the independent Euro NCAP program, which evaluates vehicle safety in the European market.

TOGG Chairman Fuat Tosyalı described the European launch as a historic turning point for the company, which has already proven its success in Turkiye. Reflecting on TOGG’s production journey, Tosyalı said:

"For the first time in history, producing a car entirely owned in intellectual property by Turkiye was itself a major challenge in our industrial history—and we succeeded. Despite difficulties, we remained solution-focused and worked tirelessly for seven years according to our plans. Now, building on the domestic success we achieved, we are taking our goals to the global stage. Starting September 29, both our T10X and T10F models will be available for pre-orders in Germany."

Tosyalı added that TOGG plans to expand gradually from Germany to other European countries, aiming to grow its mobility ecosystem across the continent. He emphasized:

"As a brand that redefines mobility every day, we will continue developing future technologies with the same determination. Together with Turkiye’s emerging electric vehicle ecosystem, we aim to become one of Europe’s most preferred brands."

TOGG CEO M. Gürcan Karakaş expressed pride in achieving short, medium, and long-term objectives on their journey to create “more than a car.” Highlighting TOGG’s global ambitions, he said:

"As a company closely monitoring global and sectoral developments, we established Togg Europe GmbH in Stuttgart in May 2021. Since then, we have focused on mobility solutions tailored to European users’ needs and expectations. Germany emerged as the most suitable market due to its extensive electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives. We are excited to introduce the T10X and T10F to European users and believe our smart mobility devices and digital experience platform, Trumore, will create strong value in Europe."

Karakaş emphasized that both T10X and T10F achieved the highest five-star rating in Euro NCAP safety tests, underscoring TOGG’s commitment to top-tier safety standards from the outset. He added:

"Our goal from the beginning was to enter the market offering the highest level of safety to both Turkish and European users. Looking ahead, we plan to expand the Togg lineup with new models across different segments."

The press event was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Zekeriya Çoştu, Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç, Zorlu Holding Chairman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, TOGG Board Member Kamil Yazıcı, and brand ambassador Kenan İmirzalıoğlu.

TOGG will simultaneously introduce its second fully electric vehicle, the T10F, to users in Turkiye and Europe. Pre-orders in Turkiye begin on September 15, and in Germany on September 29. Customers can place their orders via the Trumore mobile application, available on App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery. Prices for both countries will be announced on the day pre-orders open.

At IAA Mobility 2025, running from September 9–14, TOGG showcases its innovative products and mobility ecosystem to international visitors at Hall A2, Stand C40, while also presenting user-focused solutions in the open space at Königsplatz KP 190. Visitors can book test drives of the T10X and T10F at Königsplatz TD 110.

The T10F will be available in four technical versions and three equipment levels—V1E, V1, and V2—offering Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard Range, RWD Long Range, and Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) options. RWD models produce 160 kW/218 hp with 350 Nm torque, offering ranges between 350 km and 623 km. The AWD dual-motor version produces 700 Nm of torque, delivering a 523 km WLTP range with an 88.5 kWh battery.

The T10F features over-the-air (OTA) updates, seven airbags, and a robust chassis for safe driving in all conditions. Advanced driver assistance includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, intelligent lane-keeping, lane departure warning, 360° cameras, blind-spot assist, driver attention monitoring, advanced electronic stability control, and optional automatic parking. Rapid charging can raise the battery from 20% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

New exterior colors, "Urla" and "Mardin," are inspired by Turkiye’s natural beauty. Urla green reflects the serene charm of the Aegean, while Mardin blue draws inspiration from the region’s traditional almond sugar heritage.

T10F connects to TOGG’s digital platform Trumore, integrating fintech, insurtech, blockchain, IoT, and AI for a personalized, intelligent, and user-focused experience.

The T10F design combines fluid, dynamic, and elegant lines, reflecting the “Duality” concept. Tulip motifs are integrated into the fastback silhouette, and coupe rooflines and recessed handles improve aerodynamics. The front features tulip-inspired chrome accents and sharp hood lines, while the rear incorporates horizontal tail lights and a subtle spoiler. Interior highlights include a panoramic sunroof, redesigned steering wheel, full-width display, soft-touch surfaces, and sophisticated stitching, creating a bright and comfortable “third living space.”

Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by a lower front profile, closed grille with horizontal tulip motifs, and embedded handles, extending the range to 623 km. The cabin balances aesthetics and functionality while modernizing the tulip motif from Turkish culture.