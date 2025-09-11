Mexico proposes new tax on violent video games

11 September 2025 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Mexican government has proposed an 8% tax on video games that contain violent content, aiming to combat the growing public health concerns associated with excessive gaming. The revenue from this measure is expected to reach $9.8 million as early as 2026, and would be directed toward funding the treatment of mental health disorders linked to problematic gaming behavior, Azernews reports.

