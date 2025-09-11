Documents on Armenian attacks against Azerbaijani villages in 1990 presented in court

11 September 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 11, the Baku Military Court continued the trial of citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and terrorism. The hearing proceeded with the announcement of a series of documents, Azernews reports.

One of the documents detailed that on March 24, 1990, two rockets were fired from the direction of Yeraskh village in Armenia’s Ararat region toward Sadarak. One rocket burned up in the air, while the other exploded near the yard of local resident Gasimov Ismayil Bayram oglu.

Other documents revealed that six civilians were injured during shelling in Shada village of the Shahbuz region, as well as in Qishlag and other villages of Tovuz. From 17:00 to midnight on March 27, 1990, villages in Tovuz, including Qishlag, Yukhari Hajalli, and Alibeyli, were heavily shelled from the Shamshaddin region, causing civilian casualties.

The court also announced evidence regarding the killing of Veli Zeynalov, head of the State Legal Department of the Nakhchivan Regional Committee. On March 27–28, 1990, Garmachatag village in the Babek region was attacked from Armenia with weapons of various calibers, during which 10 houses were burned and Zeynalov was killed with automatic weapons.

Another document addressed the July 11, 1990, attack on a convoy of 16 cars near Gozlukorpu village in Aghdara. Gunfire from automatic weapons on the Barda–Istisu road resulted in three deaths and 22 injuries.

The trial continues against the accused, who face charges including preparing and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes.