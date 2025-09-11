Second day of Baku Water Week showcases global cooperation, innovation in water management

11 September 2025 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The second day of the International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, known as Baku Water Week, has officially begun in Baku, attracting strong participation and interest, Azernews reports.

Organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), the event continues to be lively on its second day, highlighting the growing global importance of water management solutions.

While the first day featured presentations on topics such as comprehensive solutions for water treatment and achieving guaranteed results through integrated engineering of water supply and wastewater facilities, today focuses on the 2nd International Water Management Conference.

The conference will feature around 40 speakers from nearly 10 countries. Sessions include a plenary discussion on leadership in water governance from both regional and global perspectives, along with panels addressing water strategies related to infrastructure and digitalization, innovative approaches in managing alternative water sources, water diplomacy emphasizing transboundary cooperation, and the sustainability of water resources through science and innovation.

In addition to discussions, memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed between public institutions and private sector companies to foster international partnerships in the water sector.

The exhibition hosts more than 60 companies and delegations representing Azerbaijan and countries such as Germany, the United States, Austria, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, India, Hungary, Turkiye, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Products and services showcased at the event are diverse, ranging from water analysis and laboratory technologies to financial and banking services related to infrastructure. There are also pipes, pipelines, and related equipment on display, along with cloud seeding technologies, flood protection and shoreline reinforcement systems, drainage equipment, hydrotechnical structures, and drinking water treatment systems. Other highlights include construction and drilling machinery for water supply and management, measurement, regulation, and control technologies, the design and construction of water management facilities, information and communication technologies, and the application of artificial intelligence in water management.

The exhibition also emphasizes research and education in water sciences, irrigation systems, desalination technologies, and wastewater and stormwater treatment systems.

With its broad international scope, Baku Water Week continues to be a vital platform for sharing knowledge, showcasing innovations, and building cross-border cooperation in sustainable water management.