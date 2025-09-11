Baku, Berlin discuss cooperation in shipping sector [PHOTOS]

11 September 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Germany held comprehensive discussions on current trends in the shipping sector, focusing on digitalization, innovative solutions, and "green technologies," while assessing prospects for future cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), the meeting involved ASCO representatives, Niko Hans Sibert, managing director and lawyer of the German company Unitron, and a delegation from the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

During the discussions, the delegation received detailed information about ASCO’s fleet, activities, and development plans, and their questions were addressed by the Azerbaijani side.