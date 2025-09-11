ICESCO becomes partner of Nasimi Festival

11 September 2025 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – ICESCO has joined the organizers of the Nasimi Festival, Azernews reports.

Organized traditionally by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Nasimi – Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival has been held since 2018.

This year, the festival will take place from September 23 to 25 in Baku and Shamakhi.

One of the topics under discussion is the possibility of organizing the Nasimi Festival in the future in Rabat, the city where ICESCO's headquarters is located.