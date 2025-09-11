Azernews.Az

Thursday September 11 2025

Average monthly wage of hired workers in Azerbaijan rises

11 September 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
Average monthly wage of hired workers in Azerbaijan rises
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Wage levels in Azerbaijan’s economy continued their upward trend this year, reflecting both economic resilience and steady growth across key sectors, Azernews reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, as of August 1, 2025, the number of hired workers in the country reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more