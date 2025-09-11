Sumgayit State Drama Theater to stage Moliere's comedy [PHOTOS]

11 September 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In the new theater season, the Sumgayit State Drama Theater is preparing to present one of the masterpieces of world dramaturgy- Jean-Baptiste Molière's famous comedy "George Dandin: or The Abashed Husband", Azernews reports.

Rehearsals have already begun. The production will stay true to the spirit of classic comedy while being enriched with elements of modern theater aesthetics and contemporary acting performances.

The play tells the tragicomic story of a man from a peasant background who becomes the son-in-law of a noble family through wealth. It satirically critiques the consequences of socially mismatched marriages and explores themes of family and societal relationships.

The production is being staged by state commission. The artistic director is People's Artist Firudin Maharramov; the stage director is Umid Abbaszade; the set designer is Osman Salmanov; the composer is Vusal Namazli; the choreographer is Kamil Aghazade; and the assistant directors are Fazila Rzayeva and Leman Mammadli.

The play was translated into Azerbaijani by renowned playwright and People's Writer Elchin.

The roles in the new production will be performed by Honored Artist Sadaqat Nuriyeva, Jalal Mammadov, actors Oktay Mehdiyev, Habil Khanlarov, Ilaha Safarova, Aynur Humbatova, Maryam Huseynli, Matlab Safarli, Ajdar Zeynalov, Gulnara Gadirova, Vafa Gurbanova, Kamran Muradli, Shamistan Suleymanli, Elay Khasiyev, Gunesh Bagirsoy, Elmir Mehdiyev, Emil Hamidov, and Shahriyar Ashkari.

The premiere is planned to take place by the end of the year.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater has made a significant contribution to the development of theatrical art in the country through its performances and creative work.

The theater raised its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's play "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", staged by director Jannat Salimova.

Its repertoire features works by both classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian, and international playwrights.