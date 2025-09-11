Justice Ministry and NGOs agency warn against fake awards

11 September 2025 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Agency for State Support to NGOs have issued a joint statement warning the public about certain non-governmental organizations that are awarding individuals with fake orders and medals, and engaging in activities prohibited by law, Azernews reports.

According to paragraph 3, added in 2010 to the Law “On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan” (1992), orders and medals are official state awards granted by the government to citizens for special services. The law specifies that no other legal acts may establish orders or medals, nor may the terms “order” or “medal” be used in any other context.

The joint statement emphasized that the creation of awards by some NGOs undermines public trust, misleads citizens, and carries serious legal consequences.