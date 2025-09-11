National Assembly backs Washington declaration, bolstering Azerbaijan’s global role

11 September 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev

In its relatively short modern history spanning nearly 35 years, the independent Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved many significant milestones. In particular, the order given by the Commander-in-Chief, Great Leader Ilham Aliyev, to the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 marked an unprecedented moment in world military history. Within 44 days, without harming any civilians, the Azerbaijani Army achieved a great victory by liberating territories that had been under occupation for 30 years, utilizing advanced military technologies.

This event marked the first major victory in the history of the Azerbaijani people and statehood. It holds great importance for the eternal survival of Azerbaijan as an independent and sovereign state and for the protection of its rights.

To legally formalize this victory and ensure lasting peace in the global political architecture, President Ilham Aliyev has taken successful diplomatic steps, just as he did in the military field. The head of state continues his determined efforts on various international platforms, including bilateral and multilateral meetings, considering the interests of power centers, to establish permanent peace in the South Caucasus.

Following the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, a new seven-point declaration was signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. This declaration was a historic diplomatic event reflecting Azerbaijan’s full restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is no coincidence that this strategic document and its implications for the future of the region have been highly appreciated by Azerbaijani society, political circles, and our wise nation. The National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as an institution that responds to socio-political developments and adopts decisions in line with current challenges, held a special session on September 9, 2025, under the theme: "Washington Agreements: Triumph of Peace Diplomacy and Wise Leadership."

To date, the Azerbaijani Parliament has held many important sessions to provide legal foundations and legitimization for the country’s successes, expressing its support for the state through decisions reflecting key ideas of the political configuration. At the same time, the victories in Azerbaijan’s history have received proper political and legal recognition.

In general, according to Article 81 of the Constitution, the National Assembly, as the legislative body, has been actively involved in the socio-political processes in Azerbaijan for 30 years and has made practical contributions to completing the country’s political architecture.

The laws adopted by Parliament and approved by the President of Azerbaijan directly promote political stability among the population, encourage political dialogue, strengthen national unity, and uphold the country’s independence.

In addition to legislative work, Parliament also plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability in state governance. It also represents Azerbaijan’s interests on international cooperation platforms. Various parliamentary committees conduct extensive discussions on domestic and foreign policies, contributing to the state's strategic course.

The latest appeal by Members of Parliament to the Speaker of the National Assembly focused specifically on discussing the recent meetings between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia held in Washington. It aimed to form Parliament’s position within the framework of Azerbaijan’s multi-vector foreign policy.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that the agreements reached during President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to the United States are a clear continuation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy based on national interests. It was also noted as particularly symbolic that these agreements coincided with the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty." All MPs unanimously expressed support for the President’s consistent and successful foreign policy, declaring their full readiness to support the implementation of the signed documents, firmly united around the head of state.

These parliamentary discussions once again demonstrate that Parliament, through its participation in international relations and platforms, as well as through institutions and organizations it engages with, pays special attention to promoting and implementing peace agreements signed with the participation and consent of major powers. It also draws international attention to the importance of preventing the distortion of Azerbaijani history.

This session reflected the importance the country’s highest legislative body places on major regional developments, its support for the President’s peace agenda, and the Parliament’s active role in international relations.

Such initiatives also indicate the development of Azerbaijani parliamentarism and its independent stance in service of national interests. The extraordinary session, convened based on an appeal to the Speaker of Parliament, once again showed that the National Assembly, by responding promptly to key areas of state policy, contributes both to national unity and to strengthening Azerbaijan’s international reputation.

We can confidently say that the National Assembly, which shapes the political configuration of reforms aimed at ensuring the country’s sustainable development, will continue to contribute to maintaining a healthy political environment, national dialogue, and the ideology of Azerbaijani identity.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.