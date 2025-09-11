Water supply projects greenlit for 10 cities and 79 settlements in Garabagh & East Zangazur

11 September 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Project and cost-estimate documents for ensuring water supply to 10 cities and 79 residential settlements in the Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh regions of Azerbaijan have already been approved.

Azernews reports that the announcement was made by Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), during his speech on the second day of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference — Baku Water Week — held in Baku.

Bayramov noted that rehabilitation and repair work has already been completed on several reservoirs, including the Khachinchay and Kondelenchay reservoirs. Additionally, the construction of the Zabukhchay Reservoir has been completed, along with a 51-kilometer-long main water pipeline originating from Zabukhchay.

He also stated that construction work is currently underway on two other major reservoirs in the region — the Hakari and Bargushad reservoirs.

“In total, we plan to create a water resource capacity of 350 million cubic meters in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions,” Bayramov emphasized.