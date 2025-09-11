Azerbaijan, Serbia strengthen strategic partnership through high-level talks

11 September 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Damjan Jovic to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership. Both sides underlined the importance of contacts between the two countries’ leaders in strengthening ties, as well as the continued support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which remain the foundation of their relations.

The two officials recalled with satisfaction Minister Bayramov’s participation and speech at the Meeting of Ambassadors of Serbia last year. Discussions also covered cooperation in energy, defense, education, humanitarian fields, and other areas of mutual interest. Special emphasis was placed on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the diplomatic academies of Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations.

On the same day, political consultations between the two foreign ministries were held. The Azerbaijani side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while State Secretary Damjan Jovic led the Serbian delegation.