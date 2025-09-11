Turkiye launches economic blueprint targeting sustainable growth
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz delivered a detailed address at the Presidential Complex during the launch of ’s 2026-2028 Medium-Term Program (MTP). Highlighting ’s continuous economic growth over the past 15 years, Yılmaz announced that inflation targets have been set at 16% for 2026, 9% for 2027, and 8% for 2028.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!