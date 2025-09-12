Azerbaijani incomes rise above inflation, boosting economy and well-being

12 September 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

In the first eight months of 2025, the nominal incomes of Azerbaijan’s population reached ₼57,939.3 million ($33.2 billion), according to the State Statistical Committee. This represents a 7.4 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, outpacing the 5.6 per cent inflation rate recorded by August 2025. The per capita nominal income also rose by 7 per cent, reaching...

