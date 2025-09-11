Calligraphy meets justice in Kayseri as festival exhibition draws art lovers

11 September 2025 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

The final chapter of Albayrak Group’s 11-year cultural journey, the “Âdil-i Mutlak Calligraphy Exhibition”, has opened in Kayseri, bringing together art enthusiasts as part of the Turkiye Culture Road Festival. The exhibition showcases the works of 13 master calligraphers, whose pieces explore the theme of justice with aesthetic sophistication and spiritual depth. Following high interest in Istanbul, the exhibition has traveled across Anatolia, offering visitors the chance to experience classical calligraphy from a contemporary perspective. The exhibition will be open for free at the Seljuk Civilization Museum from September 5 to September 16.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and sponsored by Ziraat Katılım, the exhibition was inaugurated on September 5 at the Seljuk Civilization Museum and will continue to welcome visitors until September 16.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, AK Party Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitaş, Kayseri AK Party MPs Ayşe Böhürler and Murat Cahit Cıngı, Kayseri AK Party Provincial Chair Hüseyin Olan, Mayor of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Memduh Büyükkılıç, Kayseri University Rector Prof. Dr. Kurtuluş Karamustafa, Director of Living Heritage and Cultural Events Selim Terzi, Albayrak Media General Manager Abdullah Hanönü, and Ziraat Katılım Corporate Communications Director Nuri Özlü.

Speakers at the opening highlighted the role of art in shaping societal values and emphasized that the exhibition provides an inspiring experience for anyone interested in calligraphy.

The exhibition features 13 original works by living masters of calligraphy, each interpreting verses from the Qur’an on the theme of justice. Each piece, crafted in a unique style and technique, is more than text—it is a form of artistic expression imbued with aesthetics, patience, and spirituality. Visitors can explore the rhythm of letters, balance of lines, and symbolic composition, gaining insight into the profound meaning of divine justice.

The “Âdil-i Mutlak Exhibition” first opened at Tophane-i Âmire in Istanbul, where it attracted 91,265 visitors in just two months, reflecting its popularity. Following Istanbul, the exhibition traveled to Şanlıurfa, Van, Bursa, and Trabzon, reaching thousands more in each city. By blending classical calligraphy with modern touches, the works offer visitors a rich cultural experience connecting the past and present.

The exhibition in Kayseri is open daily from 07:00 to 22:00, free of charge, at the Seljuk Civilization Museum from September 5 to September 16.