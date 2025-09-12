Azerbaijan discusses cooperation with Germany amid growing cargo traffic on Middle Corridor

12 September 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with Germany in light of increasing cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor, according to the State Maritime and Port Agency (DDLA), Azernews reports.

A delegation led by Christian Schilling, Executive Director of the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association, visited the DDLA headquarters to discuss prospects for collaboration. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the German Embassy in Azerbaijan and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.

During the discussions, Eldar Majidov, Deputy Chairman of the DDLA, highlighted the agency’s strategic efforts to build a competitive maritime transport sector and improve legislation in the field.

Given the rising freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route — also known as the Middle Corridor — the two sides exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijani and German companies.

German business representatives raised questions about classification societies, flag state regulations, state oversight of port operations, environmental protection at sea, shipbuilding, and the development of port infrastructure. Azerbaijani officials provided detailed responses to all inquiries.

The visit concluded with a tour of the DDLA’s Vessel Traffic Management Center, where the guests were introduced to the agency’s operational capabilities.