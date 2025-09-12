Soldier missing since First Garabagh war laid to rest in Quba

12 September 2025 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Murad Malikmammad oglu Valiyev, a soldier who went missing during the First Garabagh War and whose identity has recently been confirmed, has been laid to rest.

Azernews reports that the burial took place at the cemetery in Nuteh village, Quba district.

Today, the remains of three more servicemen, also declared missing during the the First Garabagh War and recently identified, were laid to rest.

It is worth noting that the First Garabagh War, which broke out 30 years ago, claimed 11,557 lives. In addition, 4,354 people went missing, of which 3,503 were militiamen and 841 were civilians. An added thorn is that most of these people were captives in Armenian prisons, as they communicated with their families through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In other words, thousands of POWs in Armenian prisons disappeared, leaving nothing in their wake. Yerevan has kept its silent on the issue by parrying the relevant questions. However, following the Second Garabagh War, several mass graves were unearthed and Azerbaijan managed to bury few of its fallen citizens.