Per capita income in Azerbaijan rises as inflation remains moderate
In the first eight months of 2025, nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year, outpacing the annual inflation rate of 4.9 percent, Azernews reports citing the State Statistical Committee.
Per capita income reached 4,935.6 manats [about $2,902], while the country’s total nominal income rose by 7.2 percent, amounting to 50.5 billion manats [$29.7 billion].
In August, the consumer price index was 4.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024, including 6.6 percent for food products, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 2.1 percent for non-food goods, and 4.9 percent for paid services.
Retail trade turnover stood at 40.4 billion manats [$23.8 billion], reflecting an annual increase of 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, bank deposits of the population reached 15.4 billion manats [$9.1 billion], indicating steady savings growth.
The figures highlight that rising incomes are providing resilience against inflationary pressures, supporting both domestic consumption and financial stability.
