Armenian citizens face trial as victims recount attacks at Baku Military Court

27 October 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On October 27, the Baku Military Court continued the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the reading of testimonies from victims and their legal heirs, Azernews reports.

Testimonies included accounts from Seyidov Nadir Badir oglu, a driver for the Road and Transport Department No. 1 of “Azeravtoyol,” who said his excavator hit a mine planted by Armenian forces in Zangilan on November 19, 2021, injuring him and Renad Agababayev.

Other victims recounted attacks on their homes and lives: Zeynalov Beykishi Musa oglu reported being injured by shelling in Garadaghly village of Aghdam on September 27, 2020, which also destroyed his house and belongings. Hasanov Mehman Fikret oglu, Guliyev Huseyn Mahir oglu, and Hasanli Imran Elman oglu provided testimonies of injuries sustained from shelling and gunfire in Aghdam and Aghdara in September 2023.

Legal heirs also spoke about fatalities: Farzaliyeva Siyafer Ali gizi reported the death of her child, Farzaliyev Samir Vagif oglu, on September 27, 2020, while Ismayilov Mirmehdi oglu testified regarding the death of Ismayilov Mirrahim Mirmehdi oglu on October 2, 2020, near Sugovushan in the Tartar region.

The trial continues as part of the investigation into Armenia’s military aggression, with the accused facing charges including war crimes, genocide, terrorism, financing terrorism, and violations of the laws of war.