President Ilham Aliyev appoints new ambassador to Mexico - decree

27 October 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree signed by the head of state, Seymur Fataliyev is set to assume the role of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Mexico.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has appointed Seymur Fataliyev as the country’s new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Mexican States, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!