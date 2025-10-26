Media seminar held under EU4Energy project [PHOTOS]

26 October 2025 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

A seminar for media representatives has been held as part of the second phase of the European Union's "EU4Energy" project, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Energy, the Energy Regulatory Agency (EMRA), and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER), Azernews reports.

During the media seminar, participants were provided with detailed information on the role of the media in public awareness and increasing transparency in energy policies.

Local and international experts shared their experiences with the participants regarding the key challenges faced by the energy sector and the measures designed to address these challenges.

The seminar covered the most important aspects of energy regulation, including the structure of the energy sector, tariff setting, service quality, energy efficiency studies, as well as a review of the EU's best practices.

The event also highlighted the necessity of close cooperation between energy specialists, government agencies, and the media to ensure effective communication.

At the end of the seminar, certificates were presented to the media representatives.