Baku Military Court continues trial in Khojaly-related case against Armenian citizens

On October 24, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents and testimonies, Azernews reports.

Those statements from victims and legal heirs who could not attend the session for valid reasons were read in court.

According to the testimony of Veliyev Fikrat Javad oglu, on February 25, 1992, while Armenian forces were setting fire to houses in Khojaly, he returned to his home but found it abandoned. He, along with his wife Veliyeva Uruze Khanlar, sister Sureyya Veliyeva, nephew Ahmadov Anar Islam oglu, and approximately 300 other residents, fled toward the Ketik forest. Along the way, several residents were killed or injured by gunfire from Armenian soldiers. Many endured a harsh night in the forest, suffering frostbite, and some disappeared under unknown circumstances.

Veliyev recounted that on February 27, due to fog and the absence of guides, the group could not find the road to the Aghdam region. Near the village of Dehraz, 230 residents were shot by Armenian soldiers, including individuals named Bagirova Zahra Sari gizi, Telman, Mehti, among others. Some were taken hostage and confined in a building resembling a cattle shed, where they were tortured, robbed of money and valuables, and deprived of food and water. He described how a child, Anar Ahmadov, was violently thrown against a wall, highlighting the extreme cruelty inflicted on civilians.

Veliyev also testified that Armenian soldiers selected several young men from the hostages—including Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar, Elshad Usubovs, Rovshan Hasanov, Vugar Huseynov, Ulfat Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Elshad Hasan oglu, Aladdin Pashayev, Siyavush Halay oglu, Rovshan Gachay oglu, and a resident named Shahin—took them outside, after which gunshots and the sound of a vehicle were heard. These individuals remain missing to this day.

The ongoing trial focuses on holding accountable Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and other offenses during Armenia’s military aggression. The case highlights the grave human suffering endured by Khojaly residents and seeks justice for the victims and their families.

