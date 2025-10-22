Uzeyir Hajibayli’s legacy celebrated at Baku Music Academy event [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

A roundtable titled "Uzeyir Hajibayli – 140" has taken place at the Baku Music Academy (BMA), organized by the Department of Humanities, Azernews reports.

The event was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at Baku Music Academy, Professor Narmina Guliyeva, addressed the roundtable.

In her remarks, Professor Narmina Guliyeva highlighted Uzeyir Hajibayli's contributions to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

She pointed out that his rich legacy continues to serve as an example for the younger generation today.

Head of the Department of Humanities, Professor Tarlan Guliyev, delivered a speech on the topic "One of the Preservers of History," speaking about Uzeyir Hajibayli's role in preserving national cultural values and shaping musical education.

Researcher at the Azerbaijan Institute of Manuscripts, Yegana Rahnulla, gave a presentation on "Manuscript Copies of Musical Works with Known Authors."

Associate Professor of the Department, Mehriban Javadova, presented a report titled "Uzeyir Hajibayli and Fuzuli's 'Leyli and Majnun", discussing the spiritual and aesthetic connections between the works of these two great artists.

Dr. Naila Samadova, an employee of the Institute of Manuscripts, gave a presentation titled "A Glimpse into the Archives of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev," sharing interesting facts about the creative legacies of these prominent composers.

Senior Researcher at the Institute of Manuscripts, Aytan Imanova, discussed "Uzeyir Hajibayli's Socio-Political Activity," noting the composer's significant role in the formation of national liberation and educational ideologies.

PhD in Philology and Senior Lecturer at the Department of Humanities, Yaqut Guliyeva, reported on "Uzeyir Hajibayli's Journalism Activities," discussing the composer's contributions to the field of journalism.

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

Hajibayli's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.