Azerbaijan highlights solidarity with Turkic States at industry and innovation ministers’ meeting

24 October 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkic states consistently support each other through bilateral platforms, and their backing of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories reflects the spirit of fraternal solidarity, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, as he said during the 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Turkic States Organization (TSO) in Baku.

Jabbarov noted that trade turnover between the countries has continued to grow in January–September 2025.

“Currently, a preferential trade agreement with Turkey and free trade agreements with other countries are in force. Turkic states are rich in industrial infrastructure and resources. In recent years, Azerbaijan has prioritized the development of startups and a regional innovation ecosystem. One of the priority areas of cooperation between our countries is the development of human resources and education. Strengthening knowledge and experience exchange is of key importance,” Jabbarov said.