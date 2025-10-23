Int'l Snow Leopard Day: Global call for conservation

23 October 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

On October 23 every year, the world comes together to observe International Snow Leopard Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the conservation of one of the planet’s most elusive and endangered animals, the snow leopard, Azernews reports.

The day was established in 2013, following the Global Snow Leopard Forum held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where world leaders and conservationists gathered to address the urgent need to protect the snow leopard population, which has been dwindling.

Delegates from 12 countries where snow leopards are found came together to develop the Bishkek Declaration, a framework for ensuring the protection of the species.

The declaration included commitments to improve national conservation efforts, strengthen international collaboration, and increase funding for snow leopard conservation.

The snow leopard (Panthera uncia), also known as the irbis, is a large wild cat native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, including the Himalayas, the Tibetan Plateau, and the rugged mountains of the Greater Caucasus. These beautiful creatures play a significant role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems. As apex predators, snow leopards help regulate populations of prey species, which in turn helps preserve the fragile mountain environments they inhabit.

Despite their importance to the ecosystem, snow leopards face an uncertain future. It is estimated that fewer than 7,000 snow leopards remain in the wild. Their population is severely threatened by illegal hunting, habitat destruction, and loss of prey species.

The snow leopard is listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, and it is included in Appendix I of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), which prohibits international trade in its body parts.

United Nations recognizes snow leopard's ecological role

In December 2024, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic step by adopting a resolution officially designating October 23 as International Snow Leopard Day. This resolution emphasized the critical role that snow leopards play in the conservation of mountain ecosystems, which are vital for supplying water and other natural resources to a significant portion of the global population.

By acknowledging the snow leopard's role in protecting the ecological balance of these mountainous regions, the UN highlighted the importance of conserving not only the species but also the delicate environments in which they live.

Countries that signed the resolution included those from the snow leopard`s range, such as Afghanistan, China, India,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. These nations, where snow leopards roam in their high-altitude habitats, have pledged to work together to ensure the protection of the species and its ecosystem.

Azerbaijan's role in snow leopard conservation

In Azerbaijan, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has been actively involved in the conservation of the snow leopard population since 2001.

The conservation of the Caucasian snow leopards has been one of the most important activities undertaken by WWF in Azerbaijan since 2001.

This program has been supported by the International Dialogue for Environmental Protection, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the head of the IDEA Public Union.

The efforts in Azerbaijan are part of a broader initiative that includes monitoring snow leopard populations, establishing protected areas, and working with local communities to promote sustainable practices that support both wildlife and human livelihoods.