Azeri Light crude edges higher at Augusta and Ceyhan ports
The price of Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $1.05, or 1.68 percent, reaching $63.45 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.
At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.07, or 1.77 percent, to $61.51 per barrel on an FOB basis.
Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude climbed by $1.11 (or 2.25 percent) to $50.40 per barrel, and North Sea Dated Brent rose by $1.12 (or 1.83 percent) to $62.21 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel, suggesting that current market prices remain below the projected benchmark.
