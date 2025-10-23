Azeri Light crude edges higher at Augusta and Ceyhan ports

23 October 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The price of Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $1.05, or 1.68 percent, reaching $63.45 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.07, or 1.77 percent, to $61.51 per barrel on an FOB basis.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude climbed by $1.11 (or 2.25 percent) to $50.40 per barrel, and North Sea Dated Brent rose by $1.12 (or 1.83 percent) to $62.21 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel, suggesting that current market prices remain below the projected benchmark.