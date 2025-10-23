Autumn sowing campaign launched in Jabrayil district

23 October 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The autumn sowing campaign has begun in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil District, Azernews reports.

According to projections, autumn grain crops will be planted across 13,340 hectares this season. Of this area, 1,710 hectares are expected to be irrigated farmland, ensuring higher yields and more efficient cultivation.

As part of the preparation process, local farmers have already ploughed over 9,657 hectares, representing 72 percent of the planned sowing area. Notably, 9,200 hectares of the cultivated land are located in territories liberated from occupation, reflecting the ongoing restoration of agricultural activity in the region.

So far, 221 hectares have been sown, including 85 hectares of wheat and 136 hectares of barley.

The sowing campaign in Jabrayil is part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to revitalize agricultural production in the liberated territories, enhance food security, and support rural livelihoods through sustainable farming initiatives.