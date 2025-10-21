Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 21 2025

China contributes millions to support food relief efforts in Zambia

21 October 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)
China contributes millions to support food relief efforts in Zambia

A launch ceremony for the Zambia Food Aid Project, funded by China through the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), was held on Monday in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

