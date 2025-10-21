Ferrari unveils unique sports car inspired by legendary F40

21 October 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ferrari has unveiled the SC40 supercar — a unique, one-off creation designed exclusively for a private client. The bespoke model was developed as part of Ferrari’s prestigious Special Projects program and is based on the Ferrari 296 GTB platform, Azernews reports.

The striking exterior of the SC40 was designed by Ferrari’s legendary Chief Designer, Flavio Manzoni, whose portfolio includes the Ferrari LaFerrari, 12Cilindri, F80 concept, and of course, the 296 GTB. The name SC40 is a tribute to the iconic Ferrari F40, one of Manzoni’s greatest sources of inspiration.

Unlike the 296 GTB, the SC40 features an entirely reworked body with bold, angular lines that transition into fluid, sculpted surfaces. Notable design elements include an elongated, low-profile front hood, a short rear overhang, and a prominent fixed rear wing that gives the car an unmistakably aggressive stance. Ferrari engineers revealed that the aerodynamic upgrades result in 10% more downforce compared to the standard 296 GTB, enhancing high-speed stability and cornering performance.

Under the hood, the SC40 retains the 296 GTB’s hybrid powertrain — a 610 kW (830 hp) system combining a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 488 kW (663 hp) and an electric motor delivering an additional 123 kW (167 hp). Power is transmitted through an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, enabling blistering performance.

Despite the aggressive design and aerodynamic enhancements, the SC40’s performance figures remain identical to the 296 GTB: 0–100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 330 km/h.

As is tradition with Ferrari's most exclusive models, both the identity of the client and the car's price remain confidential. However, given its one-of-a-kind status and the craftsmanship involved, the SC40 is likely to be valued well into the multi-million-euro range.

Ferrari’s Special Projects program has previously produced legendary one-offs like the P4/5 by Pininfarina and the SP3JC — vehicles that not only celebrate the owner’s unique vision but often become future collectibles of immense historical value.