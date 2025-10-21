Azerbaijan lifts all restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia - President

21 October 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Azernews reports.

