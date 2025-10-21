Honored Art Worker Ali Amirli releases new book

21 October 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Writer and playwright, Honored Art Worker, author of more than thirty plays and nearly twenty books, Ali Amirli has presented his latest work to readers, a text intended for a multi-episode television film, Azernews reports.

This new work, titled "Gates of Heaven", consists of 24 episodes.

Although it is based on the motifs of Amirli's famous comedy "The Rich Woman", which has been staged in more than twenty theaters (including twelve abroad) and has received awards at international theater festivals the new piece is presented as a dramatic TV series script enriched with elements of comedy, dark comedy, melodrama, and unexpected intense events.

Note that the presentation of a TV series script in book format is the first experience of its kind in the country.

Ali Amirli has been engaged in literary work since 1971. Over the years, dozens of his short stories, novellas, and novels have been published in periodicals, including the magazines "Azerbaijan", "Ulduz", and "Literary Azerbaijan". He is the author of more than twenty short stories.

Since 1990, he has been active in playwriting. His plays have been staged in most theaters across Azerbaijan, including the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, the State Theater of Musical Comedy, the State Theater for Young Audiences, the State Youth Theater, and others.

His works have been translated into Russian, Turkish, Tajik, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other languages.

The television play "Bala-bashabyala" (1995), based on his comedy, was repeatedly broadcast on AzTV and other national TV channels and gained wide popularity.

In 2000, he was awarded the Humay Award for his literary achievements.

On December 30, 2015, Ali Amirli was granted the honorary title of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan.