Tuesday October 21 2025

Hajiyev: Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries have transformed from ‘5+1’ into single 'six'

21 October 2025 11:28 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, shared a post on the social network “X” regarding President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Hajiyev highlighted in his post that President Ilham Aliyev has visited the Central Asian region three times in recent months — Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

He noted that Azerbaijan–Central Asian relations, once symbolized by the “5+1” formula — representing Azerbaijan as a separate partner alongside the five Central Asian states — have now evolved into a deeper political and historical reality.

