Hajiyev: Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries have transformed from ‘5+1’ into single 'six'
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, shared a post on the social network “X” regarding President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
Hajiyev highlighted in his post that President Ilham Aliyev has visited the Central Asian region three times in recent months — Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.
He noted that Azerbaijan–Central Asian relations, once symbolized by the “5+1” formula — representing Azerbaijan as a separate partner alongside the five Central Asian states — have now evolved into a deeper political and historical reality.
In the past recent months, President Ilham Aliyev has made three visits to the Central Asian region, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. Today, President Ilham Aliyev is on a state visit to Kazakhstan.— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 21, 2025
Previously, #Azerbaijan–#CentralAsia relations were often… pic.twitter.com/ZKH1z6Yhd0
