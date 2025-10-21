Azerbaijan plays very important role as regional power - President Tokayev
“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority — I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
“Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world,” President Tokayev added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!