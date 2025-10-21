Azerbaijan plays very important role as regional power - President Tokayev

21 October 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority — I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world,” President Tokayev added.