TRIPP project will definitely be implemented - President Ilham Aliyev
The TRIPP project will definitely be implemented, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.
“As you know, one of the achievements of the Washington Summit in August is the TRIPP project (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity). President Trump has given his name to this project, which naturally indicates that it will definitely be implemented. This opens up yet another route for the Middle Corridor. In addition to the traditional route, a new one through Zangezur will be added, with a cargo turnover of 15 million tons meeting the most modern standards. Thus, the volume of cargo from Asia to Europe and back through our countries’ territories has the potential to grow on its own, but it will also have even greater potential for receiving and dispatching,” the head of state noted.
