Azerbaijani NGOs hold Cooperation Forum in Khankendi [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On October 20, 2025, the official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations Cooperation Forum, dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, took place at the Khankendi Congress Center, Azernews reports.

According to the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, the event began with a moment of silence in memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order, followed by the performance of the National Anthem. A video message titled “Letter to a Martyr” performed by People’s Artist Fakhraddin Manafov was also screened.

A special video featuring national leader Heydar Aliyev’s reflections on constitutional development was presented at the opening ceremony.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs, noted that since 2023, Azerbaijan has held annual NGO forums to assess progress, challenges, and expectations. She highlighted that the Agency successfully implemented 67 tasks across 19 state programs, achieving a 97% completion rate—a record in the organization’s history.

Aliyeva announced that in November 2025, Azerbaijan will host the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic States, and preparations are underway for the first Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Forum. She added that the establishment of an Azerbaijan–China NGO cooperation platform is also being planned.

Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, stated that more than 22,000 people have already settled in these liberated territories. He called on NGOs to actively engage in reintegration, reconstruction, and social adaptation processes, emphasizing that such initiatives deepen cooperation between the state and civil society and promote Azerbaijan’s values and realities internationally.

Tural Aliyev, head of the NGO Relations Sector in the Presidential Administration, emphasized that state–NGO relations in Azerbaijan have evolved from a “support model” to a mutual responsibility and transparency model. He underlined that the goal is not just to fund projects but to ensure measurable, systemic social impact:

“Today, Azerbaijan’s NGO sector is more dynamic, result-oriented, and accountable. Activities are increasingly focused on target audiences and tangible outcomes.”

Chairman of the Garabagh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev, stressed the sector’s qualitative transformation and announced joint NGO competitions with the State Support Agency, with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) as a key partner. He expressed expectations for initiatives related to mine action and post-conflict humanitarian safety.

Khalid Rajabov, Director of Social Investments for BP in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, also announced BP’s first joint grant competition with the State Support Agency, calling it a promising new beginning for NGO collaboration.

Sevinc Orucova, Chairwoman of the Victory Public Union for Support to Families of Martyrs, emphasized the importance of maintaining a united, resilient, and proactive civil society that defends Azerbaijan’s national interests.

Alimammad Nuriyev, head of the Constitutional Research Foundation, underlined the need to shift from project-based to process-oriented NGO work:

“Projects deliver temporary results, but processes ensure sustainability of values. Azerbaijani civil society is now closer than ever to realizing this transformation.”

The forum also featured a video compilation of Azerbaijani NGO representatives sharing their thoughts on the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” presented by well-known announcer Dilara Salim.

The event continued its work in four thematic panels, focusing on cooperation, innovation, reintegration, and the role of civil society in advancing Azerbaijan’s constitutional values.