Young Spectators Theater to stage new production [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has started rehearsals for the play "The Glass Slipper", based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale "Cinderella", Azernews reports.

One-act production is directed by Ayla Osmanova, with set design by Mustafa Mustafayev, musical arrangement by Aghasalim Feyzullayev, and assistant director Nasiba Janaliyeva. The choreography is by Jeyhun Dadashov.

The cast includes Honored Artist Gular Nabiyeva, as well as actors Asya Atakishiyeva, Khalida Elmammadova, Rashad Safarov, Hokuma Rahimzada, Khayala Gasimova, Umman Budagov, Adalat Abdulsamad, Ramiq Nasirov, Yusif Dadashov, and Natiq Farzaliyev.

The fairy tale tells the story of a young girl who faces hardship and cruelty from her stepmother and stepsisters. Despite the injustice, she remains patient and resilient. When the prince organizes a royal ball, her stepmother and stepsisters refuse to let her attend.

However, with the help of a magical woman, Cinderella goes to the ball, where she meets the handsome prince. He falls in love with her and, after the ball, searches for the owner of the lost slipper to reunite with her.

With its rich history and experience, Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has earned immense admiration and affection from art lovers.

The Baku Children's Theater officially began its operations on September 20, 1928, following a decree from the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan. The first actors and directors of the theater included Aghadadash Gurbanov, Mammadaga Dadashov, Yusif Eminli, Mina Abdullayeva, Yusif Dadashov, Susanna Majidova, Cavahir Iskandarov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Huseynagha Sadikhov, Karim Hasanov, Zafar Nematov, Maharram Hashimov, Alimammad Atayev, and others.

The Russian section of the theater was launched on November 6, 1928, with the play Five People by N. Smirnov and S. Serbakov, while the Azerbaijani section opened on January 30, 1930, with Against the Red Tie by N. Ivanter.

On July 18, 1936, the Baku Children's Theater was renamed the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators by a decree of the Commissariat of Public Enlightenment of Azerbaijan.

The theater's collective earned widespread recognition, winning the best antique performance award at the XII International Festival of Antique Art in Simferopol, held from June 4-11, 2010, for their performance of G. Figueredo’s Aesop.

In February 2011, the theater performed Othello at the 32nd International Festival Fajr in Kurgan, Iran, where they returned home with great success.

By decision No. 41 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated March 19, 2009, the Azerbaijan State Youth Theater, along with the Baku Camera Theater, was merged into the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators. After significant renovation and modernization in April of the same year, the theater resumed its operations in a newly equipped building with updated technologies and a modern design.

The theater actively participates in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural achievements, showcasing its work at numerous prestigious festivals, including the first Shaki International Theater Festival, the 19th Belaya Veja ("White Castle") International Theater Festival, the first International Martin McDonagh Festival, the 17th Black Sea International Theater Festival, and the 5th International Theater Festival Northern Meetings, among others.

Throughout its history, the theater has successfully staged a wide range of important productions, such as Sheikh Sanan (Huseyn Javid), Aydin (Jafar Jabbarli), Road to Mekkah (Jalil Mammadguluzadeh), Cherry Garden (Anton Chekhov), Othello (William Shakespeare), Aesop (Guillermo Figueredo), Hekayati Khirs Gouldour Basan (Mirza Fatali Akhundov), Victoria (Hamsun), The Trick of the Witch (Y. Schwartz), Aladdin's Magic Lamp (Arabic Folk Tale), The Last Train or Dogs (I. Fahmi, O. Kazimi), Nutcracker (E.T.A. Hoffmann), and Sleeping Beauty.