ANAS to mark its anniversary through numerous events [PHOTOS]

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), a decree was issued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

In accordance with this decree, a final jubilee event is scheduled to take place on November 4.

This was stated by the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, at the Praesidium meeting of the Academy.

In his speech, Isa Habibbayli outlined that 42 representatives from academies of 21 countries will participate in the final jubilee event.

During these days, the Academy Museum will be inaugurated with their participation. Moreover, a tree-planting campaign will be held at ANAS's Rare Trees Park, along with an excursion to the Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve.

Isa Habibbayli also mentioned that on November 5, a meeting will take place with the participation of the Science Academies of the Turkic world, during which proposals and recommendations will be prepared regarding the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Congress.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is the leading scientific institution in Azerbaijan, responsible for conducting fundamental and applied research across a wide range of scientific fields.

Established in 1945, ANAS plays a crucial role in the development of science and technology in Azerbaijan and supports the country’s educational and research infrastructure.

ANAS consists of various research institutes, laboratories, and scientific centres specialising in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. It collaborates with international scientific organisations and academic institutions to promote scientific exchange and innovation.

The Academy also organises conferences, publishes scientific journals, and supports young scientists.