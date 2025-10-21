President: Opening of Zangazur Corridor possible by end of 2028
The opening of the Zangazur Corridor could take place by the end of 2028, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.
“In addition to all that we are currently planning and implementing, the Zangazur Corridor project holds enormous potential. Within Azerbaijan, all work on road and rail infrastructure will be completed by the middle of next year. We hope that in other countries the work will proceed at the same pace, and in that case, the opening of the Zangazur Corridor could occur by the end of 2028,” the President pointed out.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!