Masdar and Azerbaijan mark 1 bln kWh at Garadagh Solar Plant

21 October 2025 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A ceremony was held to celebrate the production of 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity at the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, which has a capacity of 230 megawatts (MW), Azernews reports.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Azerenerji JSC, and the UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar.

Commissioned in 2023, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant is Azerbaijan’s first large-scale international renewable energy investment project. It plays a key role in supporting the country’s transition to green energy.

Over the past two years, the plant has generated 1 billion kWh of electricity - an achievement that has allowed the country to save approximately 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the emission of 400,000 tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere.

As part of the event, a symbolic certificate was signed by Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, and Rustam Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji. The certificate was then presented to Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer of Masdar.

Notably, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant generates around 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing clean energy to approximately 110,000 households.