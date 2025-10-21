Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan exchange documents [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

On October 21, a ceremony for the exchange of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents took place in Astana, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.

First, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the “Joint Statement of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Decision No. 1 of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on strengthening bilateral cooperation”, and the “Decision No. 2 of the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the approval of the Charter of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Following the signing, the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents were exchanged.