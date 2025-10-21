Azerbaijan anchors its strategic future in Trans-Caspian Trade Corridor

21 October 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan’s geographic location has always been its strategic asset. Nestled between Europe and Asia, with access to the Caspian Sea, the country is uniquely positioned to serve as a transit hub. The TITR, which connects China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, bypasses Russia and offers a shorter, more politically stable route.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!