Georgia deports 851 foreign nationals in first nine months of 2025

19 October 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

According to a decision by the Georgian government, 851 foreign nationals have been deported from the country between January 1 and September 30, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Indian citizens topped the list, with a total of 166 deported during the first three quarters of the year.

The deportations were primarily due to the individuals exceeding their legally permitted stay in Georgia.

For most foreign nationals in the country, this period is 365 days.