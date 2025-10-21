Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 21 2025

Entrepreneurship Development Fund disburses 11.6 mln manats in loans to boost 114 projects

21 October 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has provided preferential loans totaling 11.6 million manats to finance 114 projects between January and September 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

