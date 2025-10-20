Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries enhance military coordination in Samarkand [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A multinational military exercise, Unity-2025, involving troops from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, is continuing in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise is conducted in three stages, focusing on strengthening border security, defending state frontiers, and locating, containing, and neutralising illegal armed groups.

Officials noted that the primary goal of the drills is to enhance interoperability among the participating countries’ military contingents, improving coordination in joint operations and developing collective operational capabilities. Troops are practising strategies for rapid deployment, coordinated manoeuvres, and combined defensive actions, with emphasis on both tactical efficiency and communication between units from different nations.

The exercise reflects a regional effort to boost military readiness and cooperation in Central Asia, demonstrating the participating states’ commitment to shared security challenges.