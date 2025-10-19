Louvre Museum robbed in Paris, investigation underway

19 October 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Louvre Museum in Paris, one of the world's most iconic cultural institutions, has reportedly been the target of a robbery, Azernews reports, citing statements from French Culture Minister Rachida Dati and the museum’s press office.

The incident occurred during the museum’s opening hours, prompting an immediate investigation. While the exact details of the theft and the list of stolen items have not yet been disclosed, the museum was closed for one day following the break-in. No injuries have been reported.

Preliminary reports suggest that the stolen items may be part of the jewelry collection of Napoleon and the Empress. According to sources, a group of unidentified individuals allegedly stole gold and precious jewelry from the collection.

The suspects reportedly entered a building under renovation along the Seine River, gaining access to the Apollo Gallery by using a freight elevator to reach a restricted room. After smashing windows, two individuals, followed by an accomplice, stole nine items from the collection. The Gendarmerie is currently securing the museum and conducting an active investigation.

The Louvre, home to priceless artworks including the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, has previously faced threats of theft but is equipped with some of the highest levels of museum security in the world. This latest incident raises serious concerns over the safety of heritage items, particularly during renovation periods or moments of lowered surveillance.