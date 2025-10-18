Türkiye’s Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

18 October 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

According to Azernews, the brotherly nation’s defense ministry marked the occasion with a social media post emphasizing the unbreakable bond between the two countries.

“We sincerely greet the brotherly people of Azerbaijan. We will always stand united within the spirit of the saying, ‘One nation, two states.’ Long live Türkiye and Azerbaijan!” the message read.

The post highlighted the enduring solidarity between the two nations, underscoring their shared history, mutual support, and common vision for peace and stability in the region.