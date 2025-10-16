Azernews.Az

Thursday October 16 2025

UK trade gap expands in lead-up to August

16 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)
UK trade gap expands in lead-up to August

The United Kingdom’s trade deficit in goods and services widened by £1.7 billion, reaching £5.2 billion in the three months to May, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

