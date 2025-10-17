USACC to host trade and business conference celebrating 30 years

17 October 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) will hold a Trade and Business Conference dedicated to the Chamber’s 30th anniversary.

Azernews reports, the event is scheduled for December 9 and will bring together government officials, business leaders, investors, and representatives from the financial sector of both the U.S. and Azerbaijan to discuss the next phase of economic cooperation.

Marking three decades since its founding, USACC views the conference as a timely opportunity to review its achievements, assess current trends, and set an agenda focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and innovation.

Since its establishment in 1995, USACC has served as a leading platform for developing commercial, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Over the past 30 years, the Chamber has played a vital role in promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors, stimulating trade, diversifying business, and expanding economic cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.